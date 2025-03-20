Barron Trump, celebrating 19th birthday, praised as ‘smart guy’ by his father

President Donald Trump praised his youngest son, Barron Trump, as a “smart guy” with an affinity for technology ahead of Barron’s 19th birthday on Thursday.

The president said his teen son has a knack for technology when asked whether Barron had more of a talent for business or politics during an exclusive interview on “The Ingraham Angle” this week.

“Maybe technology,” Trump said. “He can look at a computer. I try I turn it off. As I turn it off I turn off his laptop. I said, oh good. And I go back. Five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I say, how did you do that? None of your business, dad. No. He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology.”

“Barron’s a very smart guy,” the president said.

Barron Trump is a first-year student at New York University (NYU) in the Stern School of Business.

During the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena, Barron Trump was acknowledged by his father for his role in the 2024 presidential election results — as he reportedly guided the president on how to target the youth vote through podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan, Theo Von and others.

The 2024 presidential race was the first election in which Barron Trump was eligible to vote and his mother, First lady Melania Trump, shared a photo of her son on Election Day while he was casting his ballot at the voting booth.

Trump went on to praise all his other four children – Eric, Donald Jr., Tiffany and Ivanka – during the interview, telling Ingraham that they’re “very smart” and were “always good students.”

“I’m lucky,” the president said. “Look, you have to be a little bit lucky, too.

