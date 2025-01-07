‘Beautiful name’: Trump announces Gulf of Mexico will get new, pro-America revamp

President-elect Trump announced the Gulf of Mexico is getting a new name.

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory,” Trump said on Tuesday. “The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.”

Trump made the announcement in his first press conference since Congress certified his election win over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday from Mar-a-Lago. He opened the press event by announcing DAMAC Properties will invest $20 billion in new data centers across the country in addition to previewing a bevy of policy issues ahead of his inauguration this month.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES $20 BILLION IN NEW DATA CENTERS IN POST-CERTIFICATION ADDRESS

The Gulf of Mexico is a partly enclosed sea that borders states such as Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, as well as Mexico.

DONALD TRUMP JR TAKES PERSONAL TRIP TO GREENLAND AFTER PRESIDENT-ELECT FLOATS PURCHASING COUNTRY

Trump did not detail how his administration would go about renaming the body of water, but went on to slam Mexico for the immigration woes in the U.S. under the Biden White House.

“Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them. And we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada, because Canada, they come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers, record numbers. So we’re going to make up for that by putting tariffs on Mexico and Canada, substantial tariffs,” he said.

BIDEN MOVING TO BAN OIL AND GAS LEASES FOR 20 YEARS IN NEVADA REGION, JUST WEEKS BEFORE TRUMP INAUGURATION

Trump’s pledge is his latest remark regarding land territories, including potentially expanding the U.S.

MISS. LAWMAKER: ‘GULF OF AMERICA’ BILL WAS A JOKE

Trump has referred to Canada as the nation’s “51st state,” while his son and other Trump allies traveled to Greenland this week following Trump repeatedly calling for the U.S. to acquire the autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark.

“As someone who has traveled to some fascinating places across the globe as an outdoorsman, I’m excited to stop into Greenland for a little bit of fun this week,” Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital of his trip to Greenland.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that Trump Jr. is “popping in for a quick day-long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting.” Trump Jr. is not meeting with government officials while in Greenland, Fox Digital previously reported.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and Brooke Signman contributed to this report.