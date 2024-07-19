Ben Sasse stepping down as University of Florida president citing his wife’s epilepsy, memory issues

Former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said on Thursday that he is stepping down as president of the University of Florida due to his wife’s epilepsy and memory issues.

In a lengthy letter addressed to “Gator Nation and cherished friends,” the former Nebraska lawmaker said: “Gator Nation needs a president who can keep charging hard, Melissa deserves a husband who can pull his weight, and my kids need a dad who can be home many more nights. After extensive prayer and lots of family tears, I today asked UF Chair Mori Hosseini and our Board of Trustees to initiate a search for a new president of the university.”

Sasse explained that his wife, Melissa, suffered an aneurysm and a series of strokes in 2007 and has been diagnosed with epilepsy and is dealing with memory issues.

“It’s been hard, but we’ve faced it together,” he continued. “A lot of late nights, a lot of hard decisions, and a lotta ‘what matters most?’ conversations.”

He said he has “two spectacular callings in life right now: First, I’m a husband and dad. Second, I’ve been blessed to serve as president of the best dang public university in America – Go Gators! – and I’ve loved the challenge of giving this university everything I’ve got. But here’s the bottom line: Those callings are significantly at odds with each other right now.”

He said he wants to “step back” and “focus more on the needs” of his family.

“I’m going to remain involved in serving our UF students — past, present, and future — but I need to walk arm-in-arm with my dearest friend more hours of every week,” he continued.

He thanked the university for welcoming his family with “open arms” when he became president in February of last year.

“We love you. You touched our hearts and made this more than a job – you made it our community. That’s why we’re not going anywhere. Our family is staying here in Gainesville. I’ll be here as President Emeritus and professor, continuing to teach classes. It’s great to be a Florida Gator! … It’s even greater to be a husband and a dad,” he added, signing it “With love and gratitude, Ben.”