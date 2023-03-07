Ben Savage of ‘Boy Meets World’ officially launches congressional campaign to replace Adam Schiff

Nineties sitcom actor Ben Savage, whose claim to fame is his role on “Boy Meets World,” has officially launched his campaign to replace Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Savage, who had reportedly been mulling a run and filed paperwork to run as a Democrat in January, made the announcement in a Monday post on Instagram, telling followers he would help move the country forward and help restore faith in government as the representative of California’s 30th Congressional District.

“Together, we can do better. I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community,” the Democrat wrote. “I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all.”

JOE ROGAN RIPS ADAM SCHIFF, SECURITY AGENCIES FOR CENSORSHIP EFFORTS: ‘BIZARRE’

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues. And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests,” he added.

Savage is one of many candidates who’ve already jumped into the race following Schiff’s decision to run for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., but is the only one with a clear advantage in national name recognition due to his career in acting.

This won’t be his first experience as a candidate, however, since he unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022.

SCHIFF ALLY ‘DISAPPOINTED’ THAT DEMOCRATS DENIED HIM HOUSE INTEL COMMITTEE SPOT: ‘HIT BY FRIENDLY FIRE’

California’s 30th Congressional District encompasses a number of Los Angeles suburbs, including Savage’s hometown of West Hollywood, Burbank, parts of Pasadena, and more.

Savage became a household name in the 90s for his role as Cory Matthews on “Boy Meets World” from 1993 to 2000. He returned to play Matthews in the recent spinoff “Girl Meets World,” which ran from 2014 to 2017.

He is also the younger brother of actor Fred Savage of “The Wonder Years.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2003, Savage interned for then-U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, D-Pa., while studying political science at Stanford, according to Rolling Stone. During a 2014 interview with the outlet, Savage said he thought the internship would be a fun experience and that D.C. is all about connections.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.