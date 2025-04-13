Bernie Sanders says largest ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ rally with AOC is making Trump, Musk ‘very nervous’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Saturday his latest rally with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour was also their largest with a stop in downtown Los Angeles before a massive crowd of supporters.

“Your presence here today is making Donald Trump and Elon Musk very nervous,” the 83-year-old independent, who caucuses with Democrats, said to loud cheers, adding about 36,000 attended the event.

Sanders mentioned that after their last rally in Denver, Colorado, in March, which was slightly smaller than Saturday’s in LA, Tesla CEO and DOGE policy advisor Musk claimed most of those in attendance were “paid organizers.”

“Anybody here being paid to come today?” asked Sanders, who was met with shouts of “no!” from the crowd assembled at LA City Hall.

He also took a jab at the president, claiming Trump is “envious” of crowd “sizes.”

“[Trump] said, ‘Well, Bernie has rallies of (2,000) or 3,000 people, can’t compete with Trump.’ He lied,” Sanders said.

Sanders continued to go after Musk and Trump, attacking their wealth, a common refrain for him.

“We’re living at a moment where a handful of billionaires control the economic and political life of our country,” Sanders said. “We’re living in a moment with a president who has no understanding or respect for the Constitution of the United States and, let us make no doubt about it, moving us rapidly toward an authoritarian form of society. And, Mr. Trump, we ain’t going there.”

Sanders also noted that Musk had recently posted on social media that Sanders “has been talking about the growth of oligarchy year-after-year-after-year.”

Sanders added, “Well, Elon, you’re damn right. That’s what I’ve been talking about. The difference is I’m no longer talking about how we’re moving to oligarchy. I’m talking about how we are living today in an oligarchic form of society.”

The pair have already done rallies in Las Vegas; Tempe and Tuscon, Arizona; and Denver and Greeley, Colorado, and they have upcoming rallies scheduled in Bakersfield and Folsom, California; Salt Lake City; Nampa, Idaho; and Missoula, Montana.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.