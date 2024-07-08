Bernie Sanders urges people to focus on policy, not age when discussing Biden re-election

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Sunday that while President Biden had a “terrible” debate against former President Trump, he recently spoke to Biden and continues to support him in his quest for re-election.

Sanders – who at 82 is older than Biden – said people should look beyond age, despite increasing concerns from both parties over the president’s mental fitness.

“Biden is old,” Sanders told host Robert Costa of the 81-year-old president. “He’s not as articulate as he once was. I wish he could jump up the steps on Air Force One. He can’t. What we have got to focus on is policy, whose policies have and will benefit the vast majority of the people in this country.”

The senator said he believes the American people want a president with the “guts to take on corporate America.” Someone who will expand Medicare, raise and extend the life of Social Security benefits, and talk about a “permanent child tax credit to cut childhood poverty in America by 50%.”

Sanders said 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and that 25% of “elderly people” are trying to live off $15,000 a year or less.

“The American people want an agenda for the next four years that speaks to the needs of the working class of this country,” Sanders said. “He has got to say, ‘I am prepared to take on corporate greed, massive income and wealth inequality and stand with the working class in this country.’ He does that, he’s going to win and win big.”

Sanders wrapped up the interview by saying he is running for re-election as senator from Vermont.