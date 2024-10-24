Beyonce to join Kamala Harris at red state campaign rally: report

Singer Beyoncé is expected to join Vice President Kamala Harris during a rally in Houston on Friday, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

Harris will head to the Republican state of Texas on Friday, when she will hold a rally spotlighting the state’s abortion laws following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. The Associated Press reported Thursday morning that Harris will be joined by Beyoncé, citing three people familiar with the event.

Beyoncé, who is from Houston, has not yet endorsed Harris for president, but her song “Freedom” has become a hallmark of Harris’ rallies, including using it as Harris’ walk-up song before she addresses supporters.

TEXAS AG SUES BIDEN-HARRIS ADMIN FOR NOT VERIFYING CITIZENSHIP OF 450K ‘POTENTIALLY INELIGIBLE’ VOTERS

Speculation mounted in August during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) that Beyoncé would perform for the crowds on the convention’s final night. The singer ultimately did not perform or attend the DNC.

BEYONCÉ GAVE SCOTUS JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON CONCERT TICKETS VALUED AT NEARLY $4,000: REPORT

Though Beyoncé has not yet endorsed Harris this cycle, she has a long history of supporting Democrats, including singing the national anthem during former President Barack Obama’s second presidential inauguration in 2013.

Beyoncé’s mother in July issued a full endorsement of Harris following President Biden dropping out of the race as concern mounted surrounding Biden’s mental acuity and age.

BEYONCÉ SENDS FLOWERS, THANKS BLACK FEMALE COUNTRY ARTISTS FOR ‘OPENING DOORS’ AMID ‘COWBOY CARTER’ RELEASE

“New, Youthful, Sharp, energy!!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country! Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President,” Tina Knowles posted on Instagram in July alongside a photo of her with Harris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign and Beyoncé representatives for confirmation of the appearance but did not immediately receive a reply.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.