While videos circulate online of Amazon’s Alexa giving vastly different answers when asked to make a quick argument for voting for Vice President Harris versus voting for former President Trump, federal donor records show the tech giant’s employees have a clear favorite.

A review of a Federal Election Commission database shows employees at Jeff Bezos’ companies Amazon and Blue Origin have contributed significantly to VP Kamala Harris’ campaign.

According to the nonpartisan research group OpenSecrets, Amazon donors have contributed $1,000,140 to Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle. Blue Origin workers donated much less to the Harris’ campaign, at roughly $27,000.

Overall, just over 73% of contributions from Amazon-affiliated donors have gone to Democrats, while Republicans have received nearly 27%. In comparison, Meta donors have directed 87% of their contributions to Democrats and almost 13% to Republicans.

Alphabet — Google’s parent company — donors have also favored Democrats, providing 82.23% of their contributions, with 17.77% going to Republicans. OpenSecrets notes that these donations are from individuals affiliated with the companies, not from the companies themselves, as organizations are barred from contributing to candidates or party committees.

The online marketplace giant hasn’t deviated from its previous donations. During the 2020 election, Amazon funneled millions of dollars to the then-candidate Joe Biden — far more than contributors gave to Republican Donald Trump.

Figures published by the Center for Responsive Politics show that Amazon workers gave more than $2.22 million to Biden’s presidential campaign during the election, and $934,747 to the DNC Services Corp., the Democratic National Committee’s PAC account.

Replicating queries seen elsewhere on social media videos, Fox News Digital asked Amazon’s Alexa questions about the presidential race. “Why should I vote for Trump?” we asked. But Alexa declined to provide such information.

“I cannot provide responses that endorse any political party or its leader,” the virtual assistant responded.

Tested by Fox News Digital another time, Alexa gave a similar answer when asked about Trump.

“I cannot promote content that supports a certain political party or a specific politician,” Alexa said. “Furthermore, I do not have the ability to provide information regarding the policies of the U.S. government. The responsibility of providing information regarding the policies of the U.S. government lies with the government itself.”

Big Tech has come under tough scrutiny in the last eight years for reportedly censoring content from conservatives and suppressing information related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“This was an error that was quickly fixed,” an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital’s Megan Henney and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.