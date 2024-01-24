Biden abortion rally in Virginia interrupted by multiple protesters: ‘Genocide Joe’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden was interrupted multiple times during an abortion rights rally in Manassas, Virginia, on Tuesday.

Biden shared the stage with Vice President Harris and their respective spouses, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Throughout Biden’s talk, multiple protesters interrupted by shouting critiques of his administration’s handling of Israel’s ongoing ground offensive against the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Immediately after beginning his remarks, a male protester with a Palestinian flag shouted, “How many kids have you killed?” The protester was drowned out by the crowd chanting “four more years” as security escorted the protester out.

Biden began his remarks again but was soon interrupted by another protester, a woman who shouted, “Israel kills two mothers every hour.”

The second protester was also escorted out as the pro-Biden crowd again shouted “four more years.”

Biden plowed ahead with his remarks and was continually interrupted. By the end, around a dozen protesters interrupted the president, shouting slogans like “Stop funding genocide” and “Genocide Joe has got to go.”

“This is going to go on for a while; they got this planned,” the Democrat president said as the protesters were escorted out one by one.

The chaotic rally came on the same day as the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire, where Trump plans to tighten his grip on his party’s 2024 nomination.

It also came a day after the anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion for nearly 50 years before it was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in the summer of 2022.

Biden and Democrats have made that consequential overturning a rallying cry for reelection.

“He’s betting we won’t hold him responsible,” Biden said of Trump to the crowd of hundreds of cheering supporters. “He’s betting you’re going to stop caring.”

“But guess what?” he added. “I’m betting he’s wrong. I’m betting you won’t forget.”

Trump has taken credit for helping to overturn Roe v. Wade, but he has balked at laws like Florida’s ban on abortions after six weeks, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the Republican nomination race over the weekend.