Biden admin faces scrutiny over response to ‘significant rise’ of assaults on Border Patrol agents

FIRST ON FOX: Republican lawmakers are looking for answers from the Biden administration about what action is being taken against illegal immigrants who assault Border Patrol agents, as officials report a “significant rise” in assaults.

Lawmakers, led by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland and acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Troy Miller asking about illegal immigrants who assault agents in an effort to evade capture.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT BITES BORDER PATROL AGENT IN THE FACE AMID ‘SIGNIFICANT RISE’ OF ATTACKS ON CBP

“In FY23, CBP reported that 610 agents were assaulted, while in FY24 at least 413 agents were assaulted. Though these incidents primarily involve physical assault, CBP agents also endure a large percentage of assaults by other means, including through the use of projectiles, vehicles, and firearms,” they say.

In August, Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector of Texas warned that it has seen a “significant rise in attacks on Border Patrol Agents recently.”

That was highlighted last month when an illegal immigrant bit a Border Patrol agent in the face after being encountered coming across from Mexico.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: FENCE-CUTTING MIGRANTS BUSTED BY FEDS

While the attacker in this instance was prosecuted, it has fueled concerns from the lawmakers that illegal immigrants are not being prosecuted sufficiently. They cite media reports that assaults have become a regular occurrence.

“Though this incident was somewhat outlandish in the mode of attack, CBP agents have stated they experience assaults like this almost every night while on duty, including getting rushed by large groups of illegal aliens all at once, many of whom will punch and kick the outnumbered agents,” they say.

The Republicans also say that statements from agents contradict claims that “CBP is working closely with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to hold these criminal illegal aliens accountable.”

The lawmakers are asking for the number of illegal immigrants CBP has referred to the Department of Justice for assault and how many of those have been charged.

They are also asking whether CBP reached out to DOJ to discuss why an illegal immigrant is not charged with assault, and whether the agents themselves are contacted. They also want to know how many illegal immigrants who have assaulted agents have been released into the U.S. and the types of support they offer to agents who have been assaulted. CBP says it responds to congressional inquiries through official channels.

The letter comes amid intense scrutiny of the southern border and the way it has been handled by the Biden administration. It comes after a massive influx of illegal immigration that has dropped sharply since June, when President Biden signed an order limiting releases into the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Harris and Trump campaigns have fought over who is the best candidate to tackle the crisis. The Trump campaign has sought to pin the 2021-2024 crisis on Vice President Kamala Harris and her role in the administration, while the Harris campaign has attacked former President Donald Trump for rejecting a bipartisan border security bill introduced earlier this year, but that has failed to pick up Republican support.

Get the latest updates on the ongoing border crisis from the Fox News Digital immigration hub.