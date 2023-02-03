Biden admin to brief ‘Gang of Eight’ on Chinese spy balloon after Speaker McCarthy’s request

The Biden administration will brief the Gang of Eight next week on the Chinese spy balloon that is hovering over the continental United States, according to a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Multiple lawmakers including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy asked for a Gang of Eight briefing after government officials revealed on Thursday that a suspected Chinese spy balloon is hovering over the United States.

“China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot be silent. I am requesting a Gang of Eight briefing,” McCarthy said.

The “Gang of Eight” is eight Republican and Democrat congressional leaders from the House and Senate who are briefed on classified matters from the executive branch.