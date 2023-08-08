Biden administration lied to Gold Star family about Marine’s death in Afghanistan, mom says

A Gold Star mom sobbed before members of Congress on Monday as she accused the Biden administration of lying to her about the circumstances of her Marine son’s death in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Kelly Barnett’s son, Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul during the military’s chaotic withdrawal two summers ago.

Barnett was the first of several relatives to speak at a Congressional forum held by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif Monday morning. The event marked the first time the relatives of all 13 fallen troops spoke in a public setting together.

“I’m going to be brave and in [sic] tell you about my kid. He’s an amazing kid. And I want you to know that I am not a victim. We’re not victims. We’re parents to some mighty heroes. I want you to know that,” Barnett said.

She said her son’s concern about the controversial withdrawal “began the moment that he landed” there for his final deployment, noting that he witnessed “chaos, no communication, lack of leadership.”

Barnett’s voice, full of emotion, broke when she said her son was told to “clean up the airport” because “we can’t leave it dirty for the Taliban.”

“What kind of disrespect? What kind of hatred for our military? What kind of mess? Confusion. Deceit. Lost. Angry. Sad. Heartbroken and disgusted. These are the feelings that the service members felt. And are still feeling. These are the feelings I’m feeling,” she cried.

The families of the fallen were subsequently “told lies” and given “incomplete” and “incorrect” reports, according to the grieving mother. She described the situation as “total disrespect.”

“I was told to my face, he died on impact. That’s not true. The only reason that I know this is because witnesses told me the truth,” Barnett claimed. “I was lied to and basically told to shut up.”

“He lived for a little while…he was giving out his ammo. He tied a tourniquet at around his leg. I don’t understand the reasoning of that lie,” Barnett said. “It makes no sense other than the fact that, did they really even do an investigation? Did they talk to witnesses? I don’t know.”

After the withdrawal, Darren Hoover – Taylor’s father – angrily called on President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley to resign.

To Biden directly, Hoover said, “Be a grown a** man. Admit to your mistakes. Learn from them so that this doesn’t happen ever, ever again.”

“You all need to resign immediately. Our sons, daughters have more integrity in their little toes than every one of them combined,” he added.

A Defense Department spokesperson’s statement on the Gold Star families’ testimony said, “The Department of Defense expresses our deepest condolences to the Gold Star Families who lost loved ones during the tragic bombing at Abbey Gate. We are forever grateful for their service, sacrifice, and committed efforts during the evacuation operations. We also commend the historic and monumental efforts of all our service men and women who served honorably during the withdrawal period from Afghanistan.”