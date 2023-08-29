Biden Administration will encourage Americans to get new COVID-19 vaccine, KJP says

The Biden Administration will “encourage” Americans to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine when it rolls out in mid-September, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

“So, we know that as you all know, vaccinations against COVID-19 remains the safest protection for avoiding hospitalization, long-term health outcomes, and death,” Jean-Pierre said in the White House briefing room.

“Which is why we are going to be encouraging Americans to stay up to date on their vaccines.”

Jean-Pierre did not give additional information on whether the administration would require its employees to get the updated shot. The White House told Fox News Digital in an email it will provide additional details in mid-September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects updated COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax by mid-September, but they will need to authorize the vaccines alongside the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The process could take an additional few weeks, pushing the availability of the vaccines to the public to October.

The updated vaccines are manufactured to target the “XBB variants,” which are descendants of the Omicron variant. The XBB variants are currently the most common strains of COVID-19, according to the FDA.

“After their authorization or approval, ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) will meet to make a recommendation outlining use of these updated vaccines this fall,” CDC spokesperson Kathleen Conley told CBS News in a statement Aug. 9.

On Friday, President Biden announced said he would seek more funding from Congress to support the development of another COVID-19 vaccine.

“I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works,” Biden told a reporter. “Tentatively it is recommended that it will likely be recommended everybody get it no matter whether they’ve gotten it before or not.”

The new vaccines and Biden’s comments come as several regions have begun bringing back some COVID 19-era measures, such as mask mandates and physical distancing.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.