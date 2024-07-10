Biden advisers to join Senate Dems for special meeting amid swelling concerns

Several top campaign advisers for President Biden will join Senate Democrats for a meeting on Thursday at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) as lawmakers continue to reveal their concerns about Biden as a candidate.

Senior Biden advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, and Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon are attending the special meeting off the Capitol campus, a source familiar confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The Senate Democrat caucus met for a regularly scheduled lunch on Tuesday, where Biden’s debate performance and what it means for his candidacy were discussed.

Afterward, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., revealed on CNN that he told his colleagues he doesn’t believe Biden can beat Trump in November. The Democrat is the first caucus member to publicly claim as much.

On Tuesday, Democrats frequently avoided reporters in the Senate and many refused to answer questions about Biden’s fitness for the presidency.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., responded to questions by saying, “the most important thing is beating Donald Trump.”

In a statement, Senate President pro tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., put pressure on the president, claiming, “We need to see a much more forceful and energetic candidate on the campaign trail in the very near future in order for him to convince voters he is up to the job.”

Just last month, Murray had defended Biden against a report from the Wall Street Journal that detailed his alleged private signs of decline.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who is up for re-election in November, said, “I trust Joe Biden to do the patriotic thing.” He wouldn’t tell reporters what he believed the patriotic thing to be, but said that it “is for the president to decide.”

Notably, Biden has already publicly claimed he is staying in the race.

