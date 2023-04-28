Biden again refuses to acknowledge Hunter’s out-of-wedlock daughter while speaking about grandchildren

President Biden has yet again refused to acknowledge his son Hunter’s estranged 4-year-old daughter while speaking about his grandchildren as an Arkansas paternity case involving the ordeal heats up.

On Thursday, Biden spoke to his staffers’ children on Take Our Kids to Work Day, saying he speaks to his six grandchildren daily and is “crazy” about them, a White House reporter tweeted.

While the comments may seem mundane and innocuous, Biden ignored his seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts, who Hunter had with ex-stripper Lunden Roberts — a trend that has continued for some time.

Biden has repeatedly acted as if the child does not exist. December 2022 marked the second Christmas season in a row that the White House left Hunter’s out-of-wedlock daughter out of a Christmas stocking display.

And before that, in 2020, Biden said he and wife Jill Biden had five grandchildren, forgetting about a newborn Hunter had just had with his wife, Melissa Cohen.

The stumble later forced a correction from the first lady, who said they have six grandchildren, leaving out Navy Joan.

The Republican National Committee’s deputy communications director Zach Parkinson reacted to the video by saying there are “only three options” that explain Biden repeatedly ignoring his granddaughter, adding, “none of which are good.”

Hunter Biden had long denied being Navy Joan’s father, but a 2019 DNA test showed he was, in fact, her dad. He has since fought to lower child support payments.

Navy Joan was born in August 2018, and Roberts filed a paternity suit in May 2019. Both parties agreed to temporary child support following the DNA test results.

Hunter Biden and Roberts reached an agreement to settle their paternity and child-support suit in March 2020, according to the Democrat-Gazette. The case was reopened after he asked for changes to the child support payments.

Later, in December, Roberts’ lawyers submitted a motion to change the girl’s last name to Biden.

“Hunter’s ex-lover Lunden Roberts sought to have a surname change for her daughter to Biden,” Jonathan Turley wrote in a Fox News Digital piece earlier this year. “Even after his long and abusive treatment of his daughter in court, Hunter Biden’s opposition is breathtaking. He opposes his daughter using his name and says that, if she does, she will never have a ‘peaceful existence.'”

“While living in a luxurious mansion in Malibu, Hunter continued to fight his obligations under child support and requested in September 2022 to have the payments lowered, bemoaning how his ‘financial circumstances’ were difficult for him,” Turley wrote. “The public pays more for his security in his mansion than he does in monthly support for his daughter.”

Arkansas Judge Holly Meyer ordered Hunter to appear in court next week regarding his paternity case.

Hunter, however, is attempting to stall his in-person appearance, the Daily Mail reported. On Wednesday, his lawyers requested a continuance to “properly prepare” for the hearing scheduled for Monday.

