Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history

President Biden all but declared himself as the greatest president in America’s history on Wednesday.

“I tell you what,” the president said. “No one’s ever done as much as president as this administration’s doing. Period.”

Biden spoke during the White House Tribal Nations Summit, which was to feature new announcements and efforts to put new policies in place that support Tribal communities.

The summit, which takes place at the Department of the Interior, gives tribal leaders the opportunity to engage with top U.S. officials on ways to strengthen nation-to-nation relationships and ensure indigenous communities endure for years to come.

As Biden spoke during the opening day of the summit, he said he was sure to make mistakes.

“Don’t hesitate to correct me when I make [them],” he said. “I know you; you won’t hesitate.”

Biden has consistently seen a majority of Americans disapprove of his job performance. Prices on everyday items including gas and food have seen record inflation on his watch. A recent Pentagon report found that his evacuation from Afghanistan, during which 13 Americans were killed and an unknown number of Afghans who had worked with the United States over the years were left behind, was a propaganda gift to China. The Taliban swiftly took control in the wake of that retreat. The US-Mexico border has also seen a record number of illegal crossings month after month since Biden’s tenure began.