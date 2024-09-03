Biden approval rating jumps 13 points while Harris leads Trump: poll

President Biden’s approval rating has climbed 13 points over the last few months, while Vice President Harris has opened up a lead over former President Trump in November’s election.

Forty-eight percent of voters approve of Biden’s performance while 49% disapprove, representing a 13-point spike in support for Biden in the USA Today/Suffolk poll since the last time the poll asked the question in March.

“President Biden moved us successfully out of a once-in-a-century pandemic, restored an economy that was flat on its back when he took office to the strongest in the world, and strengthened alliances that strained under Trump,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt told Fox News Digital. “More Americans are recognizing that he led us successfully out of a series of crises and is planting the seeds for a prosperous future.”

The poll, which was conducted entirely after the Democratic National Convention, represents a stark difference when compared to other polling on the president’s job performance, with the Real Clear Politics polling average showing that Biden is 12.3 points underwater across multiple polls.

Aside from the most recent USA Today/Suffolk poll, Biden’s best showing was in an NPR/PBS/Marist poll conducted on Aug. 1-4, which showed 51% of respondents disapproved of his performance compared to 47% who approved, a four-point spread. Meanwhile, Biden was 18 points underwater in a Fox News poll conducted on Aug. 9-12, with voters disapproving of the president’s performance 59%-41%.

The latest poll is also a departure from the last USA Today/Suffolk poll to ask the question on March 3-8, when 55% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s performance compared to 41% who indicated disapproval, a 14-point spread against the president.

Meanwhile, the poll also showed Harris with an edge over Trump nationally, coming in with a 48%-43% lead over the former president as the debate looms. The Harris lead represents a seven-point swing from the March poll, when Trump led Biden 40%-38%.

Helping Harris make up that ground was voter feelings on immigration, where voters favored Trump by three points, 50%-47%. But that number represents a dramatic improvement for Democrats since March, when Trump held a 13-point edge over Biden on the issue.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment before the publication deadline.

Reached for comment by Fox News Digital, Trump campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt argued that Trump “continues to build a historic movement to make America great again and expand his support with disaffected Democrats and Independents.”

“Voters trust President Trump on all of the issues most important to them like crime, the economy, and immigration because they know President Trump gave us the most secure border in history, record low inflation, and safe neighborhoods,” Leavitt added. “Meanwhile, Kamala Harris wrecked our economy, allowed millions of violent illegal immigrants into our country, and raised money to bail out rioters who tried to burn our country down. While Kamala Harris continues to avoid any venue without a teleprompter, President Trump and our campaign will continue to travel this country prosecuting the case against Kamala Harris.”

The USA Today/Suffolk poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters between Aug. 25 and Aug. 28 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

