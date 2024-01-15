Biden approval rating plummets to 15-year low, poll finds

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden’s approval rating plummeted to the lowest on record for a U.S. president in the last 15 years, according to a new poll by ABC News.

Biden’s approval rating sits at just 31%, according to a national survey produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates, with fieldwork by Ipsos Public Affairs via its online, probability-based KnowledgePanel. The poll found 58% of respondents disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president. That makes his approval rating worse than even former President Trump’s lowest in office, which was 36%, according to ABC News. It also marks the lowest since former President George W. Bush’s administration in the mid-2000s.

Just 18% approve of how Biden is handling immigration at the southern border – half of his approval rating on the issue in the spring. ABC News said that means Biden has the lowest approval ranking on immigration in particular for any U.S. president featured in past ABC News/Washington Post polls that asked a version of the same question since January 2004.

On the economy, the poll found that just 13% of Americans say they are better off financially since Biden took office. Following a 37-year record set in September, 43% of the respondents surveyed from Jan. 4-8, 2024, said they’re not as well off, and 41% said they were about the same financially since the current administration started.

ABC News said that around the middle of Trump’s term, just 13% – one-third as many people as Biden – said they were not as well off as before he took office, replacing former President Obama. The poll found that just 31% approve of how Biden is handling the economy, while 56% disapprove.

Just 26% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, while 48% disapprove. Though the poll noted a substantial 25% don’t express an opinion on the issue.