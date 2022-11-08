Biden avoids public Election Day appearance, taping radio interview and calling ‘lid’ before noon

President Biden steered clear of public appearances on Election Day, taping a single radio interview before calling it a day early.

Biden, who has actively campaigned and rallied for Democrats in several races across multiple states, laid low on Tuesday except for an interview taped earlier in the morning with the D.L. Hughley Show, which was expected to air later in the afternoon.

The president used the radio spot to tell Americans what the Biden-Harris Administration has delivered to the Black community in less than two years in office.

The White House called a lid at 11:20 a.m. before the noon pool call time with reporters.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

While Biden avoided all public events, he was active on both his personal and presidential Twitter accounts earlier Tuesday

Biden tweeted a reminder from the presidential account, telling Americans make their voices heard and vote.

From his personal Twitter account, Biden called for “all hands on deck” to lift Democrats to victory over their GOP rivals in the battleground states.

“We need all hands on deck to elect Democrats,” the president wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You can make the difference in the outcome of this election,” Biden added.

Fox News’ Sarah Tobianski contributed to this report.