Biden blasts House for two-week ‘vacation’ despite facing criticism for his frequent beach trips

President Biden excoriated the House of Representatives on Friday for taking a two-week recess, which he referred to as a “vacation,” despite facing criticism himself for the number of vacations he has taken during his presidency.

“No, but it’s about time they step up, don’t you think?” Biden told a reporter on Friday when asked whether there is anything he can do to get more ammunition to Ukraine without Congress.

“Instead of going on a two-week vacation. Two weeks, walking away. Two weeks? What are they thinking? My God, this is bizarre, and its just reinforcing, and it’s just reinforcing all the concern and, and almost I won’t say panic, but real concern about the United States being a reliable ally. This is outrageous.”

Biden, who has been heavily criticized by conservatives for the amount of time he has spent on vacation at his Delaware beach house over the years, faced backlash online from conservatives over his Friday comment.

CNN DEFENDS BIDEN’S ‘ROUTINE’ VACATION AGAINST ‘REPUBLICAN BACKLASH’ IN RIDICULED PIECE: ‘CAN’T MAKE THIS UP’

“Wait — Biden, the man who has spent more of his term on vacation than working and has been MIA on vacay during nearly every major event of the past years — is mad that the House is out for two weeks?” Conservative author and commentator Dana Loesch posted on X.

“In a related story, Biden will be taking another long weekend at the beach and has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X.

“REALITY CHECK: Joe Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation,” GOP strategist Steve Guest posted on X.

50 CENT RIPS BIDEN FOR DELAWARE BEACH TRIP AMID ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: ‘WE GOT SOME REAL S— GOING ON’

According to a New York Post report last fall, Biden is on pace to spend about 40% of his presidency on vacation, compared to former President Trump who spent 26% of his time outside Washington, D.C., and Obama’s 11%.

Biden was home in Delaware during several tumultuous moments, including the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and during the first discovery of Chinese spy balloons over the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Biden has been chiding GOP leadership in the House over the last few days to pass a $95 billion national security supplemental package to assist Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific that recently passed in the Senate by a vote of 70-29.

“The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill,” Johnson said at a press conference afterward.

Johnson, who rejected a border-security compromise that was eventually stripped from the final product, said the Senate’s package “does nothing” to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, which has been the GOP’s priority.

Associated Press contributed to this report.