Biden blocks new mining in region that produces about 40% of nation’s coal: ‘It’s a disaster’

The Biden administration announced a big decision to block new mining in a key region producing nearly half of the nation’s coal over climate change concerns, but it could be short-lived as President-elect Trump prepares to make U.S. energy dominance a key focus of his incoming administration.

Biden’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recently approved an amendment to the Resource Management Plan (RMP) to ban new federal coal leases and make “48.12 billion short tons of coal unavailable for leasing consideration in order to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as a proxy for climate change,” according to Todd D. Yeager, BLM Buffalo field manager.

The decision will block any new federal mining leases in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, the country’s largest coal producing region, by 2041. This region produces about 40% of the nation’s coal. BLM, however, will allow for existing coal leases to still be developed.

In a statement to Fox News Digital regarding the decision, Trump’s transition team reinforced the idea of the president-elect’s campaign promise to bolster American-made energy.

“Families have suffered under the past four years’ war on American energy, which prompted the worst inflation crisis in a generation. Voters re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail, including lowering energy costs for consumers,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Leavitt added that when Trump takes office, he “will make America energy dominant again, protect our energy jobs, and bring down the cost of living for working families.”

The Powder River Basin lease ban, which covers parts of southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming, includes making more than 1.7 million acres unavailable for coal leasing within the Miles City Field Office planning area.

The BLM memo claimed that the “U.S. energy market is moving away from coal to lower priced natural gas and renewable energy sources.” But the affected state representatives say the region is a vital natural energy resource.

The decision was widely criticized by Montana and Wyoming elected officials, including Sen. Steve Daines, R–Mont., who said he would be introducing legislation in an attempt to reverse the decision.

“At every turn, the Biden administration has launched attack after attack on made-in-Montana energy, and the people of Montana and the rest of the country rebuked the administration for it at the ballot box,” Daines said in a statement following the decision. “… Eastern Montana is rich in coal and mining operations and the jobs and coal produced in the Powder River Basin help support our national security, bolster our energy grid and create high-paying jobs.”

“Once again, the Biden-Harris administration is ignoring states and crippling our energy supply,” Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., said in a statement. “While Montana supports an ‘all-of-the-above’ energy strategy, the White House is picking winners and losers on the president’s way out the door. Simply put, this rule will destroy coal jobs and defund public education in Montana. It’s a disaster.”

“After the American people issued a stunning rebuke to President Biden, he continues to punish Wyoming communities,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said in a statement. “I will work with President Trump and his team to reverse this and other midnight regulations.”

The BLM memo said the administration is blocking coal leasing to support Biden’s target of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, suggesting that “the U.S. energy market is moving away from coal to lower priced natural gas and renewable energy sources.”

Earth Justice, an environmental justice group, also claimed the mining bans stemmed from an evolving approach to energy production.

“Coal has powered our nation for many decades, but technology, economics and markets are changing radically. BLM’s announcement recognizes that coal’s era is ending, and it’s time to focus on supporting our communities through the transition away from coal, investing in workers, and moving to heal our lands, waters and climate as we enter a bright clean energy future,” Paula Antoine, Western Organization of Resource Councils board chair, said in an Earth Justice press release after Biden announced his initial plans in May.