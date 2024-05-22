Biden border chief Mayorkas in hot seat over Jordanian nationals who tried to breach Quantico

FIRST ON FOX: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is coming under scrutiny following news that two foreign nationals from Jordan attempted to breach the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia while posing as delivery drivers.

“Please explain how they came to the United States. Were they here illegally? Are either of them on any terrorist watchlist?” Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questioned Mayorkas in a letter, also requesting the current status of the individuals.

The two foreign nationals sought entry to Quantico earlier this month, presenting themselves in a box truck and identifying as delivery drivers. After being brought to a holding area, they attempted to move farther toward the Marine base. However, they were prevented from doing so by officers.

The individuals were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody following the event.

Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner previously told Fox News Digital that the foreign nationals were in removal proceedings.

Graham prompted Mayorkas for an immediate response, asking for information about the Jordanian nationals’ “background and intent.”

According to the ranking member, “This will allow us to make an informed decision about how to address the recurring threat posed to our national security by this kind of incident, which is not isolated.”

DHS did not provide comment to Fox News Digital.

Republican lawmakers have increasingly sounded the alarm over the vulnerabilities at the U.S. southern border being a security threat, noting the number of nationals from all over the world entering illegally across it. Some have warned that a terrorist attack, similar to that of Sept. 11, 2001, could take place again due to relatively unfettered illegal migration occurring into the U.S.

The House of Representatives made history earlier this year, impeaching Mayorkas, making him only the second cabinet official to suffer that fate.

However, the majority-Democratic Senate blocked an impeachment trial from moving forward, allowing the DHS secretary to avoid scrutiny.