Biden briefed on Trump rally shooting: ‘I’m praying for him’

President Biden released a statement after a shooting at a rally for former President Trump on Saturday, after which Trump had blood on his face and was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Biden said in a White House statement around 8 p.m.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden, who is facing Trump in the 2024 presidential election in November, added.

LIVE UPDATES ON DEADLY SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” the president said.

Former President Obama released his own statement prior to Biden, saying, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.”

“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” he said. “Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

In a statement from the George W. Bush Presidential Center, former President Bush said, “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”

Fellow former President Clinton reacted on X, posting that “Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process.”

“Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service,” Clinton said.

Biden addressed the nation from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday evening after the shooting, telling reporters, “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. … We cannot condone this.”