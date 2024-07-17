Biden calls to ‘lower the temperature’ then bashes Trump in NAACP speech

President Biden once again called to “lower the temperature” in American politics following the assassination attempt on former President Trump before repeatedly attacking Trump in his remarks.

Biden made the comments during a speech Tuesday in Las Vegas at the 115th NAACP National Convention.

“Just a few days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, we’re grateful he’s not seriously injured. We continue to pray for him and his family,” Biden said. “It’s time for an important conversation in this country. It’s gotten too heated.”

He referenced his Oval Office speech, saying it’s time to lower the temperature and condemn violence in any form.

“We have to say with one voice that violence is not the answer. That’s what we should rally around as a nation. That’s the unity I’m talking about. Few organizations know that better than the NAACP,” Biden continued.

Plenty of digs at Trump followed.

“Just because we should lower the temperature, doesn’t mean we should stop telling the truth,” Biden said.

He then talked about “why Donald Trump’s presidency was hell for Black America,” mentioning tax cuts for the wealthy and exploding federal debt.

“What in the hell is the matter with this man? I’m serious. Go figure,” Biden said of Trump after ticking through some policy points.

Biden mocked Trump’s focus on growing “Black jobs.” He claimed Trump is “lying like hell” about Black unemployment records.

He then brought up Trump’s “black jobs” line: “Folks I know what a black job is. It’s the vice president of the United States.” The crowd then applauded and many stood up.

“It’s because of you that I’m president and Kamala Harris is vice president. By the way, she’s not only a great vice president. She can be President of the United States,” Biden said.

Biden also talked about standing up against all violence – violence against presidential candidates in Pennsylvania, violence against George Floyd, violence against election workers, and he continued on.

He talked about the weapon used against Trump, an AR-15 rifle, saying it’s time to outlaw them. “I did it once, I will do it again.”

