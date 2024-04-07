Biden campaign accuses Trump of hosting ‘scammers, racists and extremists’ at Palm Beach fundraiser

President Biden’s campaign has accused his Republican rival of courting unsavory groups for his upcoming fundraising dinner.

Former President Donald Trump’s Saturday evening fundraising dinner — held in Palm Beach, Florida, at the home of billionaire John Paulson — is being co-chaired by business mogul Robert Bigelow, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon, real estate developer Steve Wynn, Red Apple Group chairman John Catsimatidis and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The guest list is expected to reach approximately 100 people with suggested ticket prices ranging from $250,000 to $814,600.

Biden campaign senior spokesperson Sarafina Chitika made an incendiary remark about the event on Friday, accusing Trump of inviting “racists” and “extremists” to dinner.

“If you want to know who Donald Trump will fight for in a second term, just look at who he is having over for dinner Saturday night – tax cheats, scammers, racists and extremists,” Chitika said in a statement to The Hill.

“Make no mistake, Donald Trump will do the bidding of his billionaire buddies instead of what is best for the American people,” she continued. “He’ll take their checks and cut their taxes, and leave hard-working Americans behind, shipping their jobs overseas, gutting Social Security and Medicare, ripping away health care protections, and banning abortion.”

The Trump campaign predicts that it will haul in over $40 million at the Palm Beach fundraiser as they try to catch up a bit with Biden in the 2024 presidential cash dash.

The Biden re-election campaign announced Saturday that it raised more than $187 million in the first quarter of 2024.

In March, the campaign raked in over $90 million, up from $53 million the month before. His campaign announced it had $192 million in cash on hand, which it touted as “the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle.”

In the first quarter, 96% of donations were under $200, with more than 1.1 million donors making over 1.9 million contributions, according to the campaign.

The campaign said it now has more than 212,000 sustaining donors — more than double the amount at this point in the 2020 cycle — who have pledged more than $5.2 million in monthly contributions.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

