Biden campaign launches $50M paid media blitz despite mounting pressure for president to drop out

Amid mounting pressure on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, his campaign announced a massive media blitz to the tune of $50 million that will target battleground state voters.

The media blitz will target Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the campaign said.

Additionally, the campaign said it will be executing an “aggressive, targeted campaign” to appeal to young and diverse voters, which also includes an “aggressive travel schedule” for the president.

He will travel to every battleground state along with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first lady and the second gentleman.

The announcement of the “aggressive” campaign comes after Biden told a group of Democratic governors that he plans to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so he can “get more sleep,” according to a report from The New York Times.

The 81-year-old president is the oldest in the nation’s history. His disastrous debate performance against former President Trump reportedly left Democrats in a “panic,” with many donors refusing to give money to the party unless Biden drops out.

Despite this, Biden’s campaign boasted about its “record-breaking” $127 million fundraising haul in June, saying they are leveraging “a substantial infrastructure advantage over the Trump campaign and RNC with new efforts on the ground.”

A survey by The New York Times and Siena College revealed that Trump received a significant boost following his debate performance.

According to the poll, Trump now tops Biden 49%-43% among likely voters nationwide, which is a three-point swing toward the presumptive GOP presidential nominee from the previous New York Times/Siena College poll from just a week ago.

Trump’s lead over Biden edges up to 49%-41% among the larger pool of registered voters.

However, Biden has remained steadfast in his commitment to running for a second term. During a Fourth of July celebration at the White House, Biden said “You got me, man” and “I’m not going anywhere” in response to the crowd calling out, “We need you.”

In this month’s push, Biden’s campaign said that they will target “issues that will decide this election” like “a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, economic relief and opportunities for middle- and working-class families, and the threat Donald Trump poses to our democracy and the rule of law.”

The campaign also plans on using their large budget to target key events in July, including the Olympic Games on NBC, “Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular” and “The Bachelorette” season premiere.

The campaign’s expenditure is part of their continued effort to appeal to a “diverse group” of voters that, they say, is the backbone of their administration.

Biden will kick off his new push with a trip to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday. He will deliver remarks at a campaign event with supporters. His campaign said he will be joined by Gov. Tony Evers, Congressman Mark Pocan and others.

Following Biden’s remarks at the event, he is scheduled to sit down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.