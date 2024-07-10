Biden campaign schedule reveals president’s plans amid calls to exit 2024 race

The Biden campaign’s upcoming schedule reveals how serious the president is about defying calls for him to step aside as the Democrat’s 2024 nominee.

President Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden, are going on the offensive in a number of states they’d like to keep competitive with less than four months until the November general election — and all plan to take aim squarely at former President Trump in an effort to shift focus away from the criticism aimed at the president.

The Biden campaign’s efforts, which one aide referred to as moving “full steam ahead,” include the president meeting Wednesday with union leaders at the AFL-CIO’s Executive Council meeting, where he will deliver remarks and answer questions from union leaders “about the stakes for unions in this election.”

He will then head to Detroit, Michigan, for a major campaign stop on Friday, his fourth visit so far this year to the state expected to be one of the most closely watched this election cycle. His campaign hasn’t yet released the full details of the event, but it will likely serve as another opportunity for the president to shore up support from his party.

Harris, on Tuesday, hit the campaign trail in Nevada, a key swing state where polls show Trump maintaining an advantage. At the event, she took a notably aggressive approach in tying the former president to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, a highly scrutinized initiative that’s been portrayed as a blueprint for a future Republican administration to restructure many parts of the U.S. government.

The vice president will then head to a campaign stop in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday, a state Trump narrowly carried in 2016 and 2020. This will be her sixth visit to the state just this year, and her 14th since taking office.

Jill Biden, who has notably taken a larger role on the campaign trail, launched Veterans and Military Families for Biden-Harris, a voter outreach group, on Monday in three major states being targeted by the Biden campaign, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

She delivered remarks in each before headlining a Tuesday press call hitting Trump on abortion and Project 2025 ahead of his own event in Doral, Florida.

The Biden campaign also launched the latest ad as part of its massive $50 million paid media campaign earlier this week, hitting Trump on abortion and Project 2025. Biden has been increasingly vocal in his attacks against Project 2025, which Trump attempted to distance himself from last week.

A source close to the Biden campaign told Fox News Digital that a vigorous schedule will continue into next week and will run counter to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Biden has been facing mounting calls from members within his own party to step aside and suspend his re-election campaign following his disastrous debate performance last month. He has been “incredibly busy working the phones” and will continue to make calls through this week as he attempts to quell the unrest in his party, a source familiar previously told Fox News Digital.

