Biden campaign staffers issue letter protesting Israel-Hamas war, call for cease-fire, end of aid to Israel

Over a dozen of President Biden’s campaign staffers, hired to re-elect the president, issued an anonymous letter Wednesday, protesting Biden’s approach to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

In a letter shared on Medium, 17 current Biden for President staffers called for Biden to advocate for an immediate cease-fire in the war started by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas’ surprise attack on innocent Israelis.

“As your staff, we believe it is both a moral and electoral imperative for you to publicly call for a cessation of violence,” the staffers wrote in the letter.

The anonymous letter argued that the deaths of Palestinians “cannot be justified.”

BIDEN TAKES GROWING HEAT FROM DEMOCRAT ALLIES, FAR-LEFT ‘SQUAD’ ON ISRAEL DECISION

“Complicity in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians, 8,200 of whom are children, simply cannot be justified.”

The staffers said that Israel’s “indiscriminate” bombings in Gaza are “fundamentally antithetical” to Biden’s belief in justice, empathy and the dignity of human life.

“We joined this campaign because the values that you — and we — share are ones worth fighting for. Justice, empathy, and our belief in the dignity of human life is the backbone of not only the Democratic Party, but of the country,” the letter said. “However, your administration’s response to Israel’s indiscriminate bombing in Gaza has been fundamentally antithetical to those values — and we believe it could cost you the 2024 election.”

In addition to calling for an immediate cease-fire, the 17 individuals urged Biden’s administration to end unconditional military aid to Israel and advocated for a deescalation in the region, including the release of hostages.

MOST ISRAELIS OPPOSE US PUSH FOR ISRAEL TO SCALE BACK HAMAS WAR: POLL

The letter also urged the Democratic president to investigate whether Israel’s actions in Gaza violate the Leahy Law, which prohibits the U.S. military from funding foreign military forces implicated in gross violations of human rights.

The aides argued that a majority of Democrats support an end to Israel’s bombings in Gaza.

BIDEN OFFICIAL GETS HEATED IN CLASH WITH REPORTER WHO ASKS IF US HAS ESCALATED GAZA WAR WITH RED SEA PRESENCE

“Americans, especially young Americans, feel extraordinarily passionate about this issue. In fact, 72% of voters under 30 — a key Democratic voting bloc — disapprove of your handling of the conflict in Gaza,” the letter said.

The staffers argued that it is not “merely enough to be an alternative to Donald Trump,” but Biden needs to support a cease-fire.

“It is not enough to merely be the alternative to Donald Trump,” the letter said. “The campaign has to shift the feeling in the pits of voters’ stomachs, the same feeling that weighs on us every day as we fight for your reelection. The only way to do that is to call for a cease-fire.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in Dec, dozens of staffers protested their boss’s Israel policy.

“Ceasefire” was spelled out with lit candles in front of the protesters with a sign behind them reading, “President Biden, your staff demands a cease-fire.”