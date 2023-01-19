Biden classified documents: White House refuses to say if it will cooperate with House oversight inquiries

The White House deflected all questions Thursday regarding classified documents found in the possession of President Biden.

During a press gaggle with White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton, reporters attempted to ask several questions about inquiries from the House Oversight Committee.

“Can you guys help us understand whether the White House or Biden or his attorneys notified the intelligence community of these documents?” one reporter asked. “If you don’t view that as your role, did you ask the FBI or the Justice Department to alert them just so that the intelligence community has a sense of classified documents that have been found in his possession?”

Dalton refused to comment and referred the question to the Department of Justice.

“Does the White House have any problem with the Penn Biden Center sharing information such as visitor logs with the House Oversight Committee?” another reporter asked.

“I appreciate the question, and we realize you all have many questions about this. We believe, and we continue to say, they are most appropriately handled by the White House Counsel’s Office, so I’d have to refer you to them on this,” Dalton responded.

“Do you pledge to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee for any requests they may make?” one reporter asked in reply. “That’s an easy one.”

“Again, I have to refer you to White House Counsel’s Office on this,” Dalton replied.

The reporter followed up, “You can’t even give a simple pledge that ‘Of course we’re going to cooperate with the Oversight Committee and Congress?'”

“White House Counsel’s office also engages with Oversight, and I would refer you to my colleagues in Counsel’s Office for that,” Dalton responded.

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer is vowing to keep pressing the Biden administration for answers on classified documents found in unsecured locations after the White House confirmed that there are no visitor logs for President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

“President Biden promised to have the most transparent administration in history, but he refuses to be transparent when it matters most,” Comer told Fox News Digital exclusively Monday following a statement from the White House Counsel’s office that there are no visitor logs for the home in Wilmington, Delaware.