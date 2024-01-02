Biden continues bleeding support from key voter groups as Dems sound alarm over 2024: poll

President Biden is continuing to bleed support from a number of voter demographics key to any hopes he has at winning a second term in the presidential election later this year, a new poll has found.

According to the USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, Biden’s support among Black voters has fallen to just 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election, while his support among Hispanic voters is down to 34% from 59%.

Additionally, Biden trails former President Donald Trump, his likely Republican opponent, 37%-33%, among voters under the age of 35.

On a positive note for Biden, the poll finds that most of that lost support shifts to third-party candidates rather than Trump, but still appears to give the former president the edge.

Trump leads Biden 39%-37% with an unnamed third-party candidate receiving 17%. With specified third-party candidates, Trump leads Biden 37%-34% while independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. garnered 10% support.

According to the poll, 20% of Black and Hispanic voters say they support a third-party candidate over Trump or Biden, while 21% of young voters say the same.

The poll also finds a significant enthusiasm gap between those supporting Trump and Biden, with 44% of Trump supporters describing themselves as “a 10,” the highest level of enthusiasm, compared to just 18% of Biden supporters who say the same.

Among their respective likely primary voters, Trump and Biden continue to hold commanding leads. Sixty-two percent of Republicans say they will support Trump, light years ahead of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 13%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 10%, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 6% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 4%.

Biden performs even better within his party, garnering 74% support, compared to just 9% for author Marianne Williamson and 2% for Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips.

Just 39% of voters say they approve of Biden’s job performance, with 58% disapproving. That number edges Vice President Harris’ approval rating of 33%, compared to 57% disapproving.

The disappointing numbers for Biden come as pundits and experts from within his own party continue to sound the alarm over the possibility of Trump winning back the White House, including veteran Democrat strategist James Carville and former Obama administration official David Axelrod.

David Faris, a writer and political science professor at Roosevelt University, recently called the bad news for Democrats “even worse than it looks,” and argued that Biden’s historically low polling numbers should “panic” the party heading into 2024.

“Precisely how scared Democrats should be about Biden’s standing depends on how his plight compares with those of presidents past. And there’s no sugarcoating it: This might be the worst polling environment for an incumbent president one year out from an election since the advent of the polling era in the 1930s and also the most dire situation facing any Democratic presidential candidate in decades,” the liberal-leaning political scientist wrote.

“Panic is entirely warranted,” he added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

