Biden Defense secretary argues women, racial diversity ‘make us stronger’ as Trump admin looms

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defended his efforts to expand diversity in the military during a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday.

Austin affirmed to NBC News his belief that having women and increased diversity in the U.S. military “makes us stronger.”

“I have spent 41 years in uniform, three long tours in Iraq, one in Afghanistan, and everywhere I went on a battlefield, there were women in our formation,” Austin told NBC. “I would tell you that, you know, our women are the finest troops in the world. Quite frankly, some of the finest in the world.”

“They do impact readiness. They make us better. They make us stronger. And again, what I’ve seen from our women is quite incredible, and I’m not — this is not hyperbole. This is fact,” Austin said.

MILITARY SUICIDES WERE ON THE RISE LAST YEAR, DESPITE A MASSIVE INVESTMENT IN PREVENTION PROGRAMS

“We’re a diverse nation, and we’re going to remain a diverse nation. Our military is going to remain a diverse military,” Austin argued.

TRUMP NOMINATES PETE HEGSETH TO SERVE AS DEFENSE SECRETARY

The interview comes roughly a week after President-elect Donald Trump nominated veteran and former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be Austin’s successor. Austin did not mention Hegseth directly in his comments, but the interview comes days after clips resurfaced of Hegseth arguing against using women in combat roles. He has also been vocally opposed to prioritizing diversity over effectiveness in the military.

Meanwhile, officials at the Pentagon are bracing for sweeping policy changes under the incoming Trump administration, and some high-level officers could find their careers on the chopping block.

The Trump administration is expected to do away with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs across the government, including in the military.

“If you want to have a sex change or a social justice seminar, then you can do it somewhere else, but you’re not going to do it in the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force or the United States Marines. Sorry,” Trump said at an Aug. 21 rally in Asheboro, North Carolina.

“The military brass that led these absurd and insulting initiatives will likewise be removed, and they will no longer be in command. They’re going to be gone. Gone so fast,” he added.

