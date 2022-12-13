Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks

President Joe Biden was led off a stage by a young girl after he delivered a speech Monday at a Toys for Tots event with the United States Marine Corps Reserve in Arlington, Virginia.

“Which way do we go?” Biden asked a young girl as she took his hand and walked him in the right direction.

The event took place at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and marked the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots — a military charity organization that distributes donated toys to children whose parents are unable to afford Christmas gifts. The organization distributes roughly 18 million toys to 7 million children annually. An estimated 11 million children in the U.S. live below the federal poverty line.

Biden praised the young girl who spoke at the event, Samara Donahue, who is a military child.

“When I was that age, I could hardly say my name in public,” Biden said. “Actually, I used to stutter when I was a little boy, until I was in high school. It was the only thing everybody – anyway – you’re very impressive.”

Biden turned 80 in November and often struggles with stage direction after he speaks. The president was led away by his staff as he appeared to wander in the wrong direction after his speech in October at an event on the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to Hurricane Ian.

In April, the president appeared to shake hands with thin air after a speech on the economy in North Carolina.