Biden discloses what would make him drop out of 2024 race

President Biden revealed the one thing that he says would drive him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, amid a growing chorus of Democrats calling for him to step aside.

Biden’s remarks on Tuesday — which came during an interview with Black Entertainment Television (BET) — are part of a media blitz by the president, whose poll numbers have continued to drop after a much-criticized performance in a June debate against former President Donald Trump.

“Quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom. And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact we were told we couldn’t get it done. But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that,” he added.

The comments from Biden’s interview with BET were provided in a preview clip that aired Tuesday evening on CBS Evening News. The full interview, which was recorded in Las Vegas, Nevada, is slated to air Wednesday on BET at 10 p.m. ET.

In the preview of the interview, Biden was also asked how he’s “sure” he will be able to restore Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in the summer of 2022.

“The Supreme Court did it. Trump appointed the Supreme Court for the express purpose of doing it,” he said. “There’s gonna probably be two more appointments for the court. There’s probably two people gonna resign. I mean retire. Just imagine the court if he has two more appointments what that means forever.”

Titled “Black America Votes: The Biden Interview,” BET Media Group said the conversation affords the president an opportunity to “speak directly to Black America” and will “focus on the essential issues impacting our community and discuss why we should continue to support his candidacy midst growing public concerns and calls for him to withdraw.”

The interview marks Biden’s third scheduled sit-down interview with a television network since his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27, which resulted in several Democrats calling for Biden to step aside in the 2024 race for the White House.

The interview comes as Biden seeks to maintain his support from Black voters as the once solid foundational bloc of the Democratic Party begins to waver.

In addition to the interview with BET, Biden delivered remarks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He’s also expected to meet with Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford for an economic summit, where he will speak to Black voters and meet with Black members of congress to discuss his vision for a second term.

The extensive tour focusing on the Black community comes at the same time former President Trump is courting solidly blue areas of the country, seeking to capitalize on Biden’s perceived weakness.

Trump’s decision to target minority voters in places like New York, where Republicans have not carried the state in decades, reflects the Trump campaign’s belief that Biden is showing weakness with key Democratic constituencies.

Despite holding a solid majority of Black voters, the Biden campaign has seen a notable drop in enthusiasm in key swing states since 2020.

“Our campaign believes that Black voters deserve to hear from Team Biden-Harris, and they deserve to have their vote earned, not assumed,” the Biden campaign previously said about Black voter engagement. “That’s exactly what we are doing through historic investments in Black media and outreach, creative engagement efforts, culturally competent content and innovative organizing initiatives. No campaign has valued Black voters like we have, including through investing earlier and with more money than ever before talking to Black voters.”

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released last month found that support for Biden among Black voters has dropped roughly 20 percentage points in both Michigan and Pennsylvania since the last election.

In Michigan, the poll found Trump has 15% of Black voters, compared to Biden at 54% of the support from Black voters. Trump received just 9% of the Black vote in Michigan in the 2020 election.

Many pollsters expect Trump to experience a bump in support across all demographics following the assassination attempt that nearly took his life last weekend.

