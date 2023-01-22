Biden Docs: DOJ prosecutors weighing search of Biden’s Rehoboth home

Justice Department prosecutors are reportedly considering requesting a search of President Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware after several sets of classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware home in recent weeks.

News of the consideration comes days after FBI officials searched Biden’s Wilmington home at the invitation of the White House. There, officials uncovered a fourth batch of misplaced classified documents, leading DOJ officials to consider searches at other locations connected to Biden, according to CBS News.

The DOJ has not pursued a search warrant for any of Biden’s properties, however. The Friday search in Wilmington was consensual, and prosecutors would plan to request access to Biden’s other properties.

Friday’s batch of documents were the fourth to be found since November, and the third to be found inside Biden’s Wilmington home. They date back to his time in the Senate, while the other three batches date back to his time as vice president.

FBI and other DOJ personnel arrived at Biden’s Wilmington home at 9:45 a.m. Friday and searched the house for roughly 12 hours, leaving at 10:30 p.m.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch coordinated the effort. He is maintaining a prominent role in the investigation while special counsel Robert Hur gets up to speed.

Officials recovered six items consisting of documents marked classified and took them into custody.

The search came after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured reporters in mid-January that the search for new documents was over. Nevertheless, new documents were found at the Wilmington residence Jan. 14 and again on Jan. 20.

Biden’s lawyers uncovered the first batch of classified documents inside the Penn Biden Center offices in November and said they immediately handed over the documents to the National Archives.

The trove of mishandled documents led Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate the matter, tapping Hur.

Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill are ramping up scrutiny into the investigation, with House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, R-K.y., suggesting there may have been a “coverup.”