Biden doubles down on Social Security attack on Republicans, brings props

President Biden on Wednesday doubled down on his debunked claims that Republicans want to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare on Wednesday, using printed copies of proposals from GOP lawmakers to make his point at speech in Wisconsin.

The president paid a visit to Madison, Wisconsin, to discuss his economic plan and take credit for more than $4 billion in private investment in the state since he took office in 2021, citing landmark legislation including the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act. During his speech, he acknowledged the “spirited debate” he had with House Republicans during the State of the Union address Tuesday night – when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others booed and shouted that he was a “Liar!” for claiming Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare entitlements.

“They seem shocked when I raised the plans of some of their members in their caucus to cut Social Security. And Marjorie Taylor Greene and others stood up and said, liar liar … reminds me of liar, liar, house on fire,” Biden said.

Refusing to back down, the president pulled out a brochure with the 12-point plan to “Rescue America” put forward by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., which Biden and Democrats have asserted lays out a proposal that would cause Social Security and Medicare programs to end without Congressional action.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SHOUTS ‘LIAR’ AS BIDEN CLAIMS GOP WANTS TO CUT MEDICARE, SOCIAL SECURITY

“He says, ‘all federal legislation sunsets every five years. If the law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,'” Biden read.

Then the president read a placard with a 2022 quote from Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, in which the Republican lawmaker called for Social Security and Medicare entitlements to be transitioned from mandatory to discretionary spending, which would require Congress to budget for those programs annually.

FLASHBACK: BIDEN INTRODUCED A BILL TO SUNSET ALL FEDERAL PROGRAMS – INCLUDING SOCIAL SECURITY

Biden also referenced a video of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaking at a campaign event in 2010 – more than a decade ago – in which Lee said his objective as a member of Congress would be “to phase out Social Security, to pull it up from the roots and get rid of it.”

“Sounds pretty clear to me. How about you?” Biden told his audience. “But they sure didn’t like me calling them on it. Look, a lot of Republicans, their dream is to cut Social Security. Well, let me just say this: It’s your dream, but I’m going to – my veto pen, make it a nightmare.”

JEAN-PIERRE VERSUS SANDERS: CURRENT, FORMER WH PRESS SECRETARIES BATTLE OVER BIDEN’S SOTU

Republicans have accused Biden of lying about their position on Social Security and Medicare. Scott’s proposal was rejected by Senate Republicans, and Scott has said his ideas was “aimed at dealing with ALL the crazy new laws our Congress has been passing of late.” In a press release, Scott called Biden a liar and pointed to several times Biden, as a senator, proposed freezing Social Security and Medicare spending, including a bill Biden introduced in 1975 that would sunset all federal programs every four years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lee, who also accused Biden of lying Tuesday night, previously addressed the 2010 video when it resurfaced during his 2022 re-election campaign, telling Newsweek, “”Throughout my first campaign and from the day I took office, I have been clear: we must honor our commitments to retirees. “That has been reflected in every vote I’ve cast, every bill I’ve introduced, and every speech I’ve given regarding Social Security.”

As for Johnson, he has insisted that the only way to save Social Security and Medicare from insolvency is to reform those programs instead of permitting them to continue racking up debt.