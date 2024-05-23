Biden EPA granted $50M to anti-Israel ‘climate justice’ group

A group selected for a grant of tens of millions of dollars by President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was revealed to be partially focused on anti-Israel activism, claiming on its website, “The path to climate justice travels through a free Palestine.”

Biden’s administration selected the Climate Justice Alliance (CJA) to receive $50 million last year for “environmental justice projects” after the group had already started significantly organizing and demonstrating against Israel.

The announcement of the grant was made months after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which the group never denounced. The CJA did put out a statement on Oct. 20, nearly two weeks after the killing of Israeli civilians and capturing of hostages, calling on Biden “to support an immediate end to the violence by publicly demanding a ceasefire within the region.”

The group claimed, “For generations, Palestinians have been living under a system of apartheid” and pushed the president to reject “genocide with U.S. taxpayer dollars.”

By early November, not even a month after the events of Oct. 7, the group was demonstrating with signs depicting a one-state solution, designed to look like a watermelon.

At the same time, only weeks after Hamas’ attack on Israel, the CJA accused the country of levying “genocidal warfare” on the Palestinian people. The group has also claimed Israel is an apartheid state.

On its website, the CJA has an entire section dedicated to “Free Palestine.” One image promoted by the organization for use at protests depicts a bulldozer taking down a section of the Israel-Gaza border fence following the Hamas terrorist attack on civilians, with the word “Decolonize Palestine” written above it.

“The Biden administration doesn’t seem to care,” Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said during a press conference on Tuesday. “All they care about is the mission — the climate mission no matter what the radical ideas that are associated with the groups.”

A spokesperson for the EPA told Fox News Digital that the grant money has yet to be awarded. “EPA has selected the 11 Grantmakers and is in the process of awarding funding,” they said. “As such, no grant has been awarded and no subgrants have been issued through the Grantmakers program by CJA or any other Grantmaker.”

According to the EPA spokesperson, grantmakers were all subject to a “rigorous, multi-level application process.” The agency stressed that “Political affiliations played no role in the evaluation, scoring, and selection of Grantmakers.”

Additionally, “Grantmakers will be accountable to EPA for proper expenditure of the funds and will be reporting to EPA on a quarterly basis on the overall progress and deliverables of the program.”

The recipients’ use of grant money is also restricted to “allowable grant activities,” per the spokesperson.

Neither the White House nor the CJA responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment in time for publication.