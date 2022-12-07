Biden family ‘fully’ supports 2024 re-election campaign: Senior advisor

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, and a senior adviser told Fox News that another run is something the Biden family “fully” supports.

The White House in recent months has emphasized Biden’s “intentions” to run for re-election, but has not committed either way. Biden, who turned 80 last month, is the oldest president in history.

“As the President has said, he intends to run for re-election,” a senior advisor told Fox News. “That is something both Dr. Biden and the family fully support.”

Biden has faced questions about whether he will run in 2024 in part because of his age, as well as concerns from Democrats about his approval rating and whether he would be able to fend off a Republican challenger.

However, he was given a major boost this month when a widely-predicted Republican “red wave” in the midterm elections did not come to pass. Republicans have narrowly taken control of the House, but Democrats were able to keep control of the Senate.

A day after the midterms, the president said it is his “intention” to run, and said he is a “great respecter of fate,” and stressed the importance of his family’s support–specifically first lady Jill Biden–in his decision-making.

Biden and the first lady hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife for a state dinner at the White House last week. The first lady reportedly told Macron that she and her husband are ready for a re-election campaign.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain predicted this week that the president will decide over the holidays whether to run again, but said he fully expects him to announce a 2024 campaign.

“I expect it shortly after the holidays,” Klain said during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit. “But I expect the decision will be to do it.”

As for Republicans, former President Trump is the only GOP candidate to formally announce his White House candidacy in 2024. Trump would be 78 on Election Day in 2024.

A number of Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others, have signaled their interest in launching a 2024 campaign.

Biden is the oldest person ever to hold the office of president. He will be nearly 82 on Election Day in 2024.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Patrick Hauf contributed to this report.