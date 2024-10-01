Biden gets defensive when pushed on who’s ‘commanding’ Hurricane Helene response

President Biden vowed at a press conference Monday discussing federal response to Hurricane Helene that he would visit some of the most devastated areas – but not yet.

At the end of the press conference, which was interrupted by his frequent coughs, the president grew defensive when a reporter pressed him on who was in command over the weekend to direct hurricane response. Biden spent the weekend at his beach home in Delaware.

The heated exchange happened at the White House after Biden concluded his remarks and turned to leave the Roosevelt Room.

“And the hurricane. Mr. President, why weren’t you and Vice President Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?” a reporter yelled as the president exited.

“I was commanding it,” Biden retorted from the doorway. “I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before as well. I command it. It’s called a telephone and all my security people.”

Biden turned again to leave as the reporter began to ask, “Is it not important for the country to see?” The president left, and the door closed mid-question.

ASHEVILLE RESIDENTS BATTLING ‘APOCALYPTIC’ AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE HELENE AFTER DEADLY FLOODING, LANDSLIDES

At the start of his remarks, Biden assured that he and his team were “in constant contact with governors, mayors and local leaders” regarding Hurricane Helene.

The president noted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell is on the ground in North Carolina and will remain in the Asheville area. Biden recognized reports indicating more than 100 people are dead and about 600 people remain unaccounted for and cannot yet be contacted as a result of the storm.

“We’re keeping them all in our prayers and all the lives lost and those particular unaccounted for. There’s nothing like wondering is my husband, wife, son, daughter, mother, father alive and many more who remain without electricity – water, food and communications and homes and businesses have washed away in an instant. I want them to know we’re not leaving until the job is done,” Biden said.

“Also want you to know I’m committed to traveling to the impacted areas as soon as possible, but I’ve been told that it would be disruptive if I did it right now,” Biden added.

NORTH CAROLINA LAWMAKER COMPARES AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE HELENE TO A ‘WARZONE’

He explained that he would visit later in the week. “We will not do that at the risk of diverting or delaying any – any of the response assets needed to deal with this crisis. My first responsibility is get all the help needed to those impacted areas,” Biden said. “I expect to be there later this week.”

“I’m directing my team to provide every, every available resource as fast as possible to your communities to rescue, recover, and to begin rebuilding,” Biden said.

In addition to FEMA, Biden said he directed the Federal Communications Commission to help establish communications capability, as well as the National Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Department of Defense “to provide all the resources at its disposal to rescue and assist in clearing debris and delivering lifesaving supplies.”

So far, more than 3,600 personnel have been approved so far, the president said. He also approved requests from the governors of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia and Alabama for an emergency declaration.

Biden said that as president he’s seen “firsthand the devastating toll that disasters like this take on families and communities” and has heard “dozens of stories from survivors about how it feels to be lefty with nothing.” He urged those in impacted areas to head to the warnings from emergency officials.

“Take this seriously. Please be safe. Your nation has your back and the Biden-Harris administration will be there until the job is done,” Biden said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president also acknowledged three members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department who were seriously hurt in a crash near the Texas-Louisiana border over the weekend.

“One of the brave teams that volunteered to be there was from San Diego County Fire Department, set to travel all the way from California to North Carolina to help, but on their way they were in a terrible car accident in Louisiana. We pray for their full recovery. But it was a bad accident,” he said.