Biden golfs with brother who profited from family’s shady China business deals

President Biden spent Sunday afternoon golfing with his younger brother James Biden as House Republicans ramp up their investigation into the Biden family’s foreign business deals, including those conducted by James “Jim” Biden and first son Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation.

Photos Sunday showed Biden, 80, driving a golf cart with James, 73, in the passenger seat on the golf course at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

The Republican National Committee tweeted a video of the golf trip Sunday, describing the younger Biden as a “key player” in the Biden family business “scandal.”

In 2017, James and Hunter, along with John Robinson “Rob” Walker, James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski, entered a joint-venture called Sinohawk Holdings, which was meant to be a partnership with now-bankrupt energy firm CEFC China Energy Company Limited, a Chinese Communist Party-backed company.

BIDEN’S CLAIM TO HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE OF HUNTER’S BUSINESS DEALINGS IS BECOMING HARDER TO MAINTAIN

The venture eventually failed, but Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and House Oversight Committee Republicans said they obtained records by subpoenaing Bank of America that revealed James, Hunter and Hallie Biden received lucrative payments from a bank account belonging to Walker and his company Robinson Walker LLC.

JOE BIDEN MET WITH AT LEAST 14 OF HUNTER BIDEN’S BUSINESS ASSOCIATES WHILE VICE PRESIDENT

Comer said Walker received $3 million from State Energy HK Limited, a CEFC-affiliated Chinese company, and in turn, he paid out more than $1 million to Hunter, James and Hallie, the widow of President Biden’s son Beau who was romantically involved with Hunter. Walker hasn’t responded to multiple previous Fox News Digital inquiries about what the payments were for.

HUNTER’S BUSINESS PARTNER WHO PAID BIDEN FAMILY $1M WAS FREQUENT WH VISITOR DURING BIDEN VICE PRESIDENCY

In February, Comer sent James a request for records to determine whether members of the Biden family leveraged Biden’s position as vice president to sell access to foreign entities.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden’s connections to certain international and domestic business transactions and practices, including family members who peddled influence to generate millions of dollars for the Biden family,” the committee wrote in a letter to James.

“The Committee has reviewed documents implicating you as a central figure in these transactions,” the letter read. “Evidence shows you communicated with Hunter Biden and others regarding relevant companies, investments, and payments. The Committee requests documents and communications related to our investigation of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s financial conduct.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the 2020 campaign, Fox News approached Biden’s brother outside a residence in the Eastern Shore of Maryland about claims that Biden had knowledge about the family’s overseas business dealings when he was vice president.

“I don’t want to comment about anything,” Biden’s brother said at the time.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about Biden’s golf outing.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed reporting.