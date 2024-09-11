Biden-Harris border crisis: Mother of Jocelyn Nungaray gives emotional testimony during migrant crime hearing

A House hearing on the Biden-Harris border crisis on Tuesday heard testimony from victims of crimes stemming from illegal immigration, including the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl found strangled to death in Texas in June by who authorities say were two Venezuelan illegal immigrants.

Alexis Nungaray recalled how she found her daughter in a Houston creek on June 17.

“She was strangled to death. She had no clothing from the waist down. Her hands and her ankles were tied and thrown under the bridge of water like she was nothing but garbage,” the mother told the committee.

Two Venezuelan nationals – 21-year-old Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and 26-year-old Franklin Jose Peña Ramos – were charged with capital murder in the death of Jocelyn Nungaray. The two men reportedly crossed illegally into the U.S. earlier this year.

“Because of the Biden-Harris administration open border policies, catch and release, they were enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention program,” Alexis Nungaray said. “This meant that they were released into the United States. It was not even a full three weeks later that they would take my daughter Jocelyn Nungaray’s life.”

Alexis Nungaray told the committee that she “can’t even fathom” what her daughter was thinking, “the amount of fear she was feeling in the last moments of her life.”

“She did not deserve to have her life ripped away from her and our family. She had her entire life ahead of her because of these open border policies,” the mother said.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News ahead of the hearing that it will highlight the “real cost” of illegal immigration in communities across America and the “untold numbers of families who suffered” due to the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies.

“The cost to education systems, cost of health care systems, and the personal loss families have suffered because of the Biden administration, we just now have an open border,” Jordan said. “And under the Biden-Harris administration.”

Jordan said “moms who lost a loved one because of some violent crime by an illegal migrant” would share their perspectives on the cost of an open border, adding that the Biden-Harris administration “let in 10 million people in three and a half years, 99 on the terrorist watch list.”