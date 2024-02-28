Biden-Harris campaign announces new hires ahead of Super Tuesday

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Biden-Harris re-election campaign has announced the hiring of three key staffers ahead of next week’s Super Tuesday.

News of the hires broke Tuesday afternoon from Politico, citing “two people familiar with the decision.”

The campaign’s new hires include Alana Mounce, who will serve as political director; Meredith Horton, who will serve as national director for voter protection and access; and, Roohi Rustum, who will serve as national organizing director.

The formal announcement came a day after approximately 15% of Michigan Democrats voted for an option other than President Biden to be the party’s nominee, with most of the dissent going to an option that read “Uncommitted.”

The new reinforcements are joining the campaign just days ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, the day when several states all vote in their respective primaries with hundreds of delegates up for grabs.

Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement released Wednesday that the “battle-tested operatives” would help bolster the campaign’s efforts, helping in various capacities.

“I’m thrilled to have these battle-tested operatives join our team. This is a team with unparalleled expertise, creativity, and grit that will be critical to winning this November,” said Rodriguez. “We’re excited that Alana – a seasoned Biden-Harris operative – will lead our political operation. She is a proven and trusted leader who knows the importance of mobilizing the Biden-Harris coalition, and will be masterful at leading our political efforts.”

Campaign general counsel Maury Riggan offered similar praise. “Meredith will be an invaluable asset to lead our voter protection and access program. Her expertise will spearhead the essential role our campaign will have in protecting every American’s fundamental right to participate in our democracy – especially critical, as MAGA Republicans openly embrace election denialism and work relentlessly to restrict the right to vote.”

Also on Wednesday, Biden’s campaign announced it was launching a nationwide effort to win over women in November. First lady Jill Biden will lead the “Women for Biden-Harris,” the campaign said.

Biden was ultimately declared the winner in Michigan’s Democratic primary despite a late push by Arab Americans to “abandon” him over his continued support of Israel in their war against Hamas.

On Super Tuesday, voters in 14 states and American Samoa will head to the polls to choose their candidate: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Mounce was previously the campaign’s ballot access director. She joined the campaign from the White House, where she was the deputy political director in the Office of Political Strategy and Outreach. She previously served as the DNC political director and worked for both President Obama and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns.

Horton is a veteran consultant and joins the campaign from the consulting firm MPH Concepts, where she is the founder and president. She has previously worked at the Southern Poverty Law Center, Southern Coalition for Social Justice, and the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Rustum joins the Biden-Harris campaign from the DNC, where she served as the interim national organizing director. She previously worked for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.