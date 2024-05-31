Biden-Harris campaign immediately fundraises off Trump’s guilty verdict

The Biden-Harris campaign immediately began fundraising off the guilty verdict former President Trump, telling supporters that the legal setback for the presumptive GOP nominee is not enough to keep him out of the White House.

In a text message sent to supporters Thursday, “Biden HQ” said that “despite a jury finding Donald Trump guilty today, there is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box.”

“Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. But there is one other certainty — as you read this, Donald Trump’s supporters are fired up and likely setting fundraising records for his campaign,” the campaign said.

“That’s money he will use to try to get back into the White House to carry out his threats of revenge and retribution against his political opponents. So while the MAGA Right comes to the aid of Trump, Joe Biden — and those who care about democracy — need you.”

“If you have been waiting for the perfect time to make your first donation to Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, we’re here to tell you today is the day,” the campaign said, asking for donations of $20 or “whatever” supports can afford.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign website was updated Thursday after he was found guilty on all counts in his New York trial.

Shared on the updated website was a message from Trump, saying he is a “political prisoner.”

“I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial,” he continued. “I DID NOTHING WRONG! They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!”

“Crooked Joe Biden needs to get the message – right here, right now – that his chances of a 2nd term END TODAY,” the former president added.

Trump called on his supporters through the updated website to donate to his campaign with “massive” and “immediate” pushback.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. A jury found him guilty on all counts.

“This is a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt,” Trump said after the verdict.