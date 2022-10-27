Biden, Harris to campaign in Pennsylvania for Fetterman in rare election event

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Pennsylvania Friday in an attempt to help Democratic hopeful John Fetterman secure his candidacy in the race for the prized Senate seat, reports said Thursday.

The rare joint appearance signifies how close the race for Senate control is in the 50-50 split upper chamber.

With elections just two weeks away, the Democratic Party is throwing all it can to maintain an edge in the Senate and win over as many seats as possible in the upper and lower chambers from the swing state.

Biden has seldom appeared on the campaign trail ahead of the midterms, despite calling it “the most important off-year election” in generations.

Pennsylvania proved critical in the 2020 general election, handing Donald Trump a loss after he won the state’s 20 Electoral College votes in 2016.

Democrats maintained an edge in the House of Representatives following the 2020 election but were unable to flip any Pennsylvania seats, which meant Republicans and Democrats evenly split the commonwealth’s congressional delegation.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced his plans to retire just weeks before the 2020 election and Democrats have been vying to pick up his Senate seat since.

Fetterman’s race against Republican Mehmet Oz will help determine which party controls the Senate, where Democrats currently hold an advantage with Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

Fetterman has reportedly led in polls all year, though his ability to secure the seat was thrown into question following a stroke he had in May.

Pennsylvania voters have begun to voice concern over his ability to hold the Senate seat effectively after he struggled to get through a debate this week.

Fetterman acknowledged his stroke at the beginning of the debate by saying, “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room – I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that.”

“I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down. But I’m going keep coming back up,” he added.

Fetterman’s performance drew ire from some who argued his campaign should not have allowed him to debate while others interviewed by Fox News said his on-stage mishaps would not dissuade them from voting for him.

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the White House for comment.