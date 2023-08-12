Biden ignores press questions while leaving WH after special counsel appointment in Hunter Biden probe

President Biden ignored shouted questions from the press Friday as he departed the White House for Delaware after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel in the probe into his son, Hunter Biden.

Video from New York Post reporter Steven Nelson showed reporters shouting questions about the special counsel being appointed, the president’s alleged involvement in Hunter’s international business dealings and whether he expected to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Biden appeared to smile at one point but continued walking past them and toward Marine One. Biden, whose allergy to media interviews has set historic marks, has yet to field a question from the media since the special counsel was announced.

Earlier in the day, Garland announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe and any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation.

Weiss is the federal prosecutor who has investigated the business dealings of Hunter and brought charges against him in Delaware. His appointment as special counsel indicates that, contrary to Hunter’s defense lawyers’ claims, the Justice Department investigation into Biden’s son is not over.

Garland confirmed Friday that the investigation is still ongoing. In a press release, the Justice Department said Weiss will serve as special counsel “for the ongoing investigation and prosecutions referenced and described in United States v. Robert Hunter Biden, as well as for any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation.”

That language leaves open the possibility that other members of the Biden family, including President Biden, could be part of this investigation. When asked earlier in the day if President Biden is being investigated as part of this probe, a Department of Justice official declined to comment.

