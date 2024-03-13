Biden impeachment effort starting to ‘lose steam,’ House Republicans say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

House Republicans are growing increasingly skeptical of whether their push to impeach President Biden will succeed.

“I don’t think we have the will to impeach Joe Biden. … We just don’t. We’ve got a two-seat majority. You’ve got some guys in these tough districts that don’t want to alienate maybe independents or moderates,” Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital.

“They’ve laid out a good case for impeaching Joe Biden … but I just don’t think we have the will to do it.”

Each of the GOP lawmakers who spoke with Fox News Digital expressed the belief that what the investigation has uncovered looks bad for Biden, but even those who think it rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors were unsure the House would see an impeachment vote.

Several noted that House Republicans’ razor-thin two-seat majority has made it difficult to pass significant legislation in the past.

“That’s always a question with everything,” Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said of the numbers. “We have some folks who love to scream, rant and rave and have gotten all involved in their ego. You never know where those folks are going to come out one moment or the other.”

He added, “I do surely think there’s evidence there.”

Another GOP lawmaker granted anonymity to speak freely agreed the impeachment push has lost momentum, chalking it up to the hectic environment of a presidential election year.

“I think it was always going to lose steam. I think as soon as we transitioned into a formal presidential election, I don’t know that it was going to continue with the same fervor,” the GOP lawmaker said.

Asked about the amount of skepticism within the conference over actually voting to impeach Biden, they said, “I’m not the one to worry about, but there are dozens of others.”

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who represents a district Biden won in 2020, noted investigators have not yet uncovered a smoking gun but defended the inquiry as a fact-finding mission.

“When the staff tells you that they can’t identify a particular crime, that’s a problem. But we should welcome the investigation. It’s more about letting the voters know the truth,” Bacon said.

The House voted to formalize their impeachment inquiry into Biden in mid-December, with every member of the Republican Conference supporting the investigation. The House Oversight Committee is now leading a joint investigation with the House Judiciary and Ways and Means committees into whether Biden used his former position as vice president to enrich himself and his family – claims the White House has denied.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.