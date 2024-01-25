Biden interrupted by protesters for second time in two days as he receives UAW endorsement

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden was heckled Wednesday during a speech at a United Auto Workers union conference in Washington, D.C. by pro-Palestinian protesters, the second such interruption in as many days for the president.

Biden, who received an endorsement Wednesday from UAW President Shawn Fain, was speaking when protesters began chanting “Free Gaza.” Others waved the Palestinian flag. Video footage shows protesters being escorted out of a room and several union workers drowning them out with chants of “UAW.”

On Tuesday, Biden was also interrupted several times by pro-Palestinian protesters during his remarks at an abortion rights rally in Manassas, Virginia.

GOV BURGUM PRAISES ‘SOPHISTICATED’ NEW HAMPSHIRE VOTERS WHO ARE ‘GOING TO SEND A MESSAGE TO THE WORLD’

Throughout his speech, multiple protesters interrupted by shouting critiques of his handling of Israel’s ongoing ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

A male protester with a Palestinian flag shouted, “How many kids have you killed?” He was drowned out by the crowd chanting “four more years” as security escorted him out.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have called for the Biden administration to halt any military assistance to Israel, citing its military campaign against Hamas and the humanitarian crisis unfolding inside Gaza. Israel declared war on the terror group after its unprecedented deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israeli communities.

The UAW endorsed Biden as he battles former President Donald Trump for the support of key labor groups.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Joe Biden bet on the American worker, while Donald Trump blamed the American worker,” Fain said as the group caps its three-day gathering in Washington, D.C., to map out its political priorities. “We need to know who’s going to sit in the most powerful seat in the world and us win as a united working class. So if our endorsements must be earned, Joe Biden has earned it.”

FOX Business’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.