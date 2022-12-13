Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: ‘F— the police’

The White House invited Marti Gould Cummings, a nonbinary drag queen who has repeatedly attacked police online, to attend the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony Tuesday.

Cummings thanked President Biden and first lady Jill Biden and shared an image of the digital invitation in a social media post Monday. Last week, the House passed the legislation, which mandates the federal government recognizes same-sex marriages instates where they are legal, in a 258-169 vote that included 29 Republican votes days after the Senate approved the bill in a 61-36 vote.

“To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen,” Cummings tweeted. “Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel.”

Cummings is a New York City-based “drag artist, television personality and political figure,” according to Cummings’ website. The site adds that Cummings “has been a regular fixture” in the city’s nightlife and regularly performs six shows a week.

In 2020, Cummings ran an unsuccessful campaign for a spot on the New York City Council, where defunding the police was part of the campaign platform.

“I’m a proud fem queer nonbinary drag artist who wants to defund police & fund education, affordable housing, social work & I’m running for city council along w lot of other queer candidates & we are going to fight for you the people not police unions, not real estate, but for you,” Cummings tweeted on June 28, 2020.

Fox News Digital did a review of Cummings’ Twitter profile and found an extensive history of bashing police.

“[Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York] are scared whiny and weak,” Cummings said in a June 2020 tweet. “The people will win #DefundPolice.”

“F— the police,” Cummings tweeted on Aug. 24, 2020.

“Yes we want to defund police. Yes we want to abolish ICE. No we won’t settle for anything less and will continue to fight for this to happen,” Cummings added in a tweet later that same day.

Earlier this year, Cummings tweeted support for “ACAB Coffee,” a cafe that theoretically wouldn’t serve police officers. ACAB is an acronym for “all cops are b——.”

“It’s still defund the police and invest in community for me! Funding militarized police over education, housing, mental healthcare, parks, free transportation is mind boggling,” Cummings tweeted in March. “Let’s invest in people!”

Meanwhile, the White House has aimed to distance itself from the “defund the police” movement throughout Biden’s presidency. In February, Biden remarked that “the answer is not to defund the police” during an event at the New York Police Department.

Cummings also performed a drag event while singing “Baby Shark” to a small child, according to video Cummings shared in a March 2019 tweet uncovered by The Daily Signal.

“Anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong,” Cummings tweeted after posting the video. “Drag is expression, and children are such judgment-free beings; they don’t really care what you’re wearing, just what you’re performing.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital reporter Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.