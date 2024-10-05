Biden makes surprise appearance at White House briefing, says he may ask for more Helene response money

President Biden entered the White House briefing room on Friday to audible gasps from reporters as he unexpectedly took the podium and fielded questions.

It was the first time that Biden, 81, made an appearance during a White House press briefing since he assumed office in 2021. The president spoke briefly about the averted port workers strike, Friday’s positive jobs numbers and announced that he may request additional money from Congress to fund Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

“We’re going to have to deal with unforeseen cost what this hurricane is going to cost. It’s going to cost a lot of money and I’m probably going to have to ask the Congress before we leave for more money to deal with some of those problems,” Biden said.

The Biden-Harris administration has come under fire from former President Trump for a purportedly inadequate response to the devastation left by Helene. The death toll in southeastern states hit hardest by the storm has risen past 215, with more than 100 dead in western North Carolina alone.

The White House has pushed back hard against these criticisms, emphasizing that Biden has coordinated the federal response, including approving emergency declarations and deploying 1,000 active-duty soldiers to support search-and-rescue efforts. More than 4,800 personnel from FEMA and other agencies have been deployed to North Carolina and neighboring states impacted by Helene. Additionally, FEMA has shipped over 8.5 million meals, more than 7 million liters of water, 150 generators and over 220,000 tarps to aid response efforts, according to the White House.

As of Friday, the federal government has provided more than $45 million in Individual Assistance to survivors impacted by the storm, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, including in the form of one-time $750 payments from FEMA to qualified applicants in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Biden’s surprise in-person appearance in the White House briefing room comes after an Axios report highlighted his absence from public view in the final months of his presidency.

Axios reported Thursday that Biden had not scheduled a public event in 43 of the 75 days since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential election. He has participated in just one campaign event with Vice President Kamala Harris, who succeeded him as the Democratic nominee.

Critics, including many Republicans, have questioned whether Biden is able to handle the pressures of the presidency at his advanced age, noting that most of his public appearances are scheduled between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The president has also only given two interviews since July 21.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates waved off criticism of Biden’s public schedule as part of the White House’s media strategy in a statement to Axios.

“Being commander-in-chief is about far more than public events, which are scheduled at strategic times to reach the most Americans possible, like before 20 million Americans watch the national evening news,” Bates told the outlet.

He added the president “works around the clock, long before and after these times, as the historic results he continues to achieve weekly for the American people demonstrate.”