Biden marks day 100 of captivity for hostages in Gaza: ‘Tragic milestone’

In the wake of a devastating milestone surrounding the 100th day of captivity for hundreds of hostages being held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza, President Biden issued a statement, vowing to continue to work to secure their freedom.

“Today, we mark a devastating and tragic milestone — 100 days of captivity for the more than 100 innocent people, including as many as 6 Americans, who are still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza,” President Biden said.

In the press release, he added that since Hamas brutally attacked Israel on October 7, his administration has pursued aggressive diplomacy to bring the hostages home.

“For 100 days, they have existed in fear for their lives, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. For 100 days, their families have lived in agony, praying for the safe return of their loved ones. And for each of those 100 days, the hostages and their families have been at the forefront of my mind as my national security team and I have worked non-stop to try to secure their freedom,” Biden said.

In his first televised appearance in several weeks, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said many of the hostages “may have been killed,” blaming their fate on Israel, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) noted last week that it might take months to get the hostages out, despite the military’s significant progress in gaining operational control over northern Gaza.

136 Israeli hostages are still being held captive by the Hamas terrorist group.

Thousands of people gathered to mark the 100th day of the hostages’ captivity in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv from Saturday through Sunday evening.

“On this terrible day, I again reaffirm my pledge to all the hostages and their families — we are with you. We will never stop working to bring Americans home,” Biden said.