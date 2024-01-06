Biden marks three years since Jan. 6 blasting Trump, saying he is ‘trying to steal history’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden marked three years since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Friday, blasting former President Trump by saying he is “trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election.”

Biden delivered a speech in Blue Bell, Pa. Friday to mark three years of the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden spent the majority of his address attacking his predecessor and 2024 Republican opponent — who holds a massive lead over the GOP presidential primary field.

“In trying to rewrite the facts of January 6, Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election,” Biden said. “But he knew the truth because we saw it with our own eyes.”

Referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Biden said the “mob wasn’t a peaceful protest. It was a violent assault.”

“They were insurrectionists, not patriots,” Biden said. “I’ll say what Donald Trump won’t — political violence is never, ever acceptable to the United States… Never, never, never.”

He added: “It has no place in a democracy. None. You can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American.”

Biden spent the majority of the speech trying to tie Trump to the Capitol riot.

While Special Counsel Jack Smith did charge Trump out of his investigation, the former president has never been charged with insurrection.

Biden said that “democracy is on the ballot” and “freedom is on the ballot” in 2024, while saying the opposite of democracy is “dictatorship.”

‘Let’s be clear about the 2020 election: Trump exhausted every legal avenue available to him to overturn the election–every one–but the legal path just took Trump back to the truth: that I’d won the election and he was a loser,” Biden said.

Biden continued to blast Trump and his rhetoric, saying that he is “running as the denier in chief, the election denier in chief.”

“He’s saying he won’t honor the results of the election if he loses,” Biden said.

But in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital after Biden’s speech, Trump said that Democrats are “trying” to rig the election “again.”

“The Democrats rigged the last election and they are trying it again,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “But it won’t work because they have shown how bad and incompetent they are.”

He added: “Because of his gross incompetence, Joe Biden is a true threat to democracy.”